WEST WARWICK — Chariho's Eli Sposato improved his own school record in the 400 after finishing first in the event at the Southern Division boys track and field championships on Sunday.
Sposato finished with a time of 50.66. Sposato also tied for fifth in the high jump (5-4).
Chariho finished fifth in the meet with 60.5 points. North Kingstown was first with 153 and East Greenwich finished second with 122.
Chariho's Ian Clark was first in the 200 (22.73) and second in the 100 (11.12). Austin Thorp placed fourth in the 800 (2:06.04).
Canyon Baker contributed a sixth in hammer (148-2) and a seventh in shot put (39-1). Jared Peltier was sixth in the 3,000 (9:51.43) and Philip Gingerella placed seventh in javelin (118-10). Ethan McCann was eighth in the 1,500 (4:36.81).
The 4x400 relay team of Sposato, Thorp, McCann and Will Steere finished second (3:40.78).
Cameron Eidam, Philip Gingerella, Tom Gloas and Isaac Graham finished fourth in the 4x800 (9:13.17).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.