PROVIDENCE — Jared Peltier won two races as the Chariho High boys indoor track team picked up a pair of Southern Division wins at the Providence Career & Technical Academy Thursday night.
Peltier finished first in the 3,000 (10:03.1) and the 1,000 (3:07.30).
Chariho defeated Coventry, 71-33, and Exeter-West Greenwich, 75-26.
Other first-place finishers for the Chargers were Austin Thorp, 600 (1:32.93), Ethan McCann, 1,500 (4:44.48) and Ian Clark, 300 (38.64). Clark was also second in the 55 dash (7.08).
Canyon Baker contributed a second in the weight throw (46-9.5) and third in the shot put (36-11.25).
Second-place finishers were Christian Ressinger, 600 (1:34.38), Tom Golas, 1,500 (4:50.43), Philip Gingerella, 1,000 (3:09.26) and Nick Feisthamel, 55 hurdles (11.21). Travis Plante-Mullins finished third in the long jump (17-8).
Chariho's 4x400 relay team of Thorp, McCann, Ressinger and Plante-Mullins finished first in 3:57.02.
The 4x200 relay team of Clark, Ressinger, Plante-Mullins and Julian Cubina finished second in 1:46.86.
— Keith Kimberlin
