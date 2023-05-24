PORTSMOUTH — Ethan McCann placed fourth in the 1,500 as Chariho High tied for 13th at the freshman boys state track and field championships on Tuesday.
McCann finished with a time of 4:28.50. Chariho had 15 points. Barrington was first with 109 and La Salle Academy second with 104.
Nick Wilusz placed fifth in the high jump (5-4) and Tony Guglielmo was seventh in the 3,000 (11:06.24).
Chariho's 4x400 relay team of Ethan McCann, Lucas Callahan, Isaac Graham, Nick Wilusz finished fifth (4:07.73).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.