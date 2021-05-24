WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's C.J. Elwell finished first in the 3,000 during a Southern Division boys track meet with South Kingstown and Coventry on Monday.
Elwell turned in a time of 9:38.7. Joe Golas was second in 9:46.2.
Chariho's Nekoda Thompson, Mason Cabida, Christian Manfred and Lucas Corah combined to win the 4x100 relay (46.9).
Manfred was also second in the 100 (11.4) and the 200 (25.2).
Mason Cabida was second in the high jump (5-4), as was Sullivan Cummins in the 1,500 (4:16.9).
Third-place finishers were Will Steere, javelin (99-3); Finn Weeden, 1,500 (4:19.4); Jonah Beasley, 400 (59.1); Jared Peltier, 110 hurdles (23.6); and Eli Sposato, 800 (2:12.7).
Chariho's 4x400 relay team of Steere, Cummins, Thorpe and Sposato finished second (3:54.2).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.