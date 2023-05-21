PORTSMOUTH — Lucas Corah placed in two sprints and Chariho High finished 10th at the Class B boys track and field meet on Sunday.
Corah finished fourth with a time of 11.35 in the 100 and 23.51 in the 200, good for fifth. Chariho scored 24 points. Barrington won the meet with 182 and Classical was second with 90.
Ian Clark finished second in the 100 (11.21) and Jared Peltier was seventh in the 3,000 (9:55.86).
Clark, Corah, Austin Thorp and Collin Fitts placed fourth in the 4x100 relay (46.0).
Chariho next competes in the Hendricken Invitational on Saturday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.