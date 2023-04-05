EXETER — Chariho High's Ian Clark and Eli Sposato won two events apiece in a Southern Division boys track and field meet on Tuesday.
Clark was first in the 100 (11.4) and 200 (23.7). Sposato finished first in the 400 (54.4) and the high jump (5-4).
Chariho lost to West Warwick, 81-64, but beat Exeter-West Greenwich, 90-39.
P.J. Gingerella won the javelin (106-10) and was third in the 800 (2:17.3).
Canyon Baker placed second in the hammer (119-8) and the shot put (37-0) and was third in discus (103-3).
Collin Fitts finished third in the 100 (11.9) and the 200 (25.7).
Other second-place finishers were Lucas Corah (100, 11.7), Austin Thorp (1,500, 4:27.3) and Will Steere (javelin, 99-2). Jared Peltier was third in the 3,000 (10:03.7).
Corah, Fitts, Sposato and Clark won the 4x100 (45.0). Ethan McCann, Tom Golas, Thorp and Sposato also won the 4x400 (3:56.9).
Chariho next hosts Coventry and South Kingstown on April 18 at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
