NORTH KINGSTOWN — Ian Clark and Travis Plante-Mullen finished first in two events each as Chariho High split a Southern Division boys track and field meet with North Kingstown and East Greenwich on Wednesday.
Clark was first in the 100 (11.5) and the 200 (23.5). Plante-Mullen won the high jump (5-6) and the long jump (20-6).
Chariho (4-2) beat East Greenwich, 81-37, but lost to North Kingstown (91-58).
Eli Sposato finished first in the 400 (53.1). Lucas Corah was second in the 100 (11.7) and third in the 200 (24.2). Austin Thorp finished second in the 1,500 (4:23.2) and third in the 800 (2:08.6).
Jared Peltier contributed third-place finishes in the 1,500 (4:29.9) and the 3,000 (9:58). A.J. Fitzgerald was third in the 300 hurdles (51.1).
Corah, Sposato, Collin Fitts and Clark won the 4x100 (44.7).
Chariho next travels to Westerly on Monday for a 5 p.m. meet. Narragansett and Prout will also be competing.
— Keith Kimberlin
