PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Finn Weeden placed second in the 3,000 during a high school boys indoor track meet on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Weended finished with a time of 9:29.67. C.J. Elwell placed fourth in 9:57.62.
Weeden, Elwell, Joe Golas and Miller Marcille finished third in the 4x400 relay (3:59.01).
Team scores were not kept at the meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
