PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Finn Weeden placed second in the 3,000 and fifth in the 600 Sunday in a Bayha Division indoor boys track meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Weeden turned in a time of 9:25.43 in the 3,000 and 1:37.34 in the 600.
Team scores are not being kept at indoor meets this season.
C.J. Elwell was third in the 3,000 (9:53.54). Cole Rinne placed sixth in the 1,500 (4:44.91).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.