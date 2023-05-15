WEST WARWICK — Chariho High's Austin Thorp finished sixth in the 1,500 at the Sgt. Brian St. Germaine Invitational boys track and field meet on Saturday.
Thorp posted a time of 4:13.36.
Cameron Eidam, Tom Golas, Ethan McCann and Jared Peltier placed third in the 4x800 (8:54.20).
— Keith Kimberlin
