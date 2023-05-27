WARWICK — Chariho High's Eli Sposato broke his own school record in the 400 cracking the elusive 50-second mark at the Hendricken Invitational boys track and field meet on Saturday.
Sposato won the race with a time of 49.97.
Chariho's Austin Thorp, Will Steere, Ethan McCann and Sposato finished fourth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:34.87.
Chariho placed 17th in the team standings with 15 points. Hendricken won the meet with 129 points and La Salle was second with 85.
Chariho next competes in the state meet at Conley Stadium in Providence on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
