PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Eli Sposato finished second in the 600 at the Class B boys indoor track championships on Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
Sposato posted a time of 1:27.29. Jared Peltier contributed a sixth in the 3,000 (9:48.54) and Tom Golas was eighth in the 1,500 (4:40.59).
Chariho tied for 10th with 12 points. Barrington was first with 161 followed by Smithfield (71).
— Keith Kimberlin
