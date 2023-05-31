WARWICK — Chariho High's Jared Peltier finished second in the 800 at the boys junior varsity state track championships on Tuesday at Bishop Hendricken.
Peltier finished with a time of 2:04.97. Nick Wilusz tied for seventh in high jump (5-2).
Chariho's P.J. Gingerella, Tom Golas, Cam Eidam and Peltier placed fifth in the 4x800 (8:56.63).
Chariho finished 18th in the team standings with 13.5 points. Hendricken was first with 105.5 followed by Portsmouth with 75.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.