PORTSMOUTH — Christian Manfred finished first in the 200 and was a part of two winning relays at the boys freshman state track and field championships Tuesday.
Manfred won the 200 in 23.69. Eli Sposato placed second in the 800 (2:07.63), and Lucas Corah was third in the 100 (11.8).
Manfred, Sposato, Corah and Mason Cabida combined to win the 4x400 (3:45.54) and the 4x100 (45.86).
Philip Gingerella, James Mason, Jared Peltier and Jake Tedeschi placed fifth in the 4x800 (10:46.96).
Chariho finished fifth in the team standings with 46 points. Bishop Hendricken was first with 77 points; Classical was second with 59.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.