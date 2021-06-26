PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's 4x800 relay finished fourth at the outdoor track and field state championships Saturday at Conley Stadium.
Sullivan Cummins, Finn Weeden, C.J. Elwell and Joe Golas combined for a time of 8:07.95.
Chariho tied for 23rd in the team standings with four points.
Bishop Hendricken ran away with the team title finishing with 119 points. La Salle Academy was second with 64 and North Smithfield was third with 42.
The meet ended the season for the Chargers.
