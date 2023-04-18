WOOD RIVER JCT. — Ian Clark, Austin Thorp and Jared Peltier each won two events each as Chariho High earned a pair of wins in a Southern Division boys track and field meet on Tuesday.
Clark was first in the 100 (11.5) and the 200 (23.8). Thorp was first in the 800 (2:14.2) and the 1,500 (4:42.8). Peltier won the 110 hurdles (23.0) and the 3,000 (9:58.0).
Chariho (3-1) defeated South Kingstown, 84-56, and Coventry, 98-38.
Nick Wilusz won the high jump (5-4) and was third in the triple jump (30-6.5).
Canyon Baker finished first in the discus (99-1), second in the hammer (145-8) and third in the shot put (38-7.5).
Eli Sposato won the 400 (54.0) and was second in the high jump (5-2).
Lucas Corah placed second in the 200 (24.0) and Collin Fitts was third (25.2). Corah was also second in the 100 (11.7).
Tom Golas was second in the 200 (2:23.8) as was Ethan McCannn in the 1,500 (4:47.6). Charlie Allenson contributed a third in the 3,000 (10:59.0).
Corah, Sposato, Fitts and Clark won the 4x100 (45.1). Thorp, McCann, Golas and Sposato won the 4x400 (3:47.1).
Chariho next competes in the Injury Fund Relays on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant in Providence.
— Keith Kimberlin
