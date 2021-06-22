PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's 4x800 relay team finished first at the boys junior varsity track and field state championships on Monday.
Jonah Beasley, Austin Thorpe, Will Steere and Eli Sposato combined for a time of 8:53.75.
Steere, Lucas Corah, Thorpe and Sposato finished fourth in the 4x400 (3:49.60).
Chariho tied for 14th in the team standings with 14 points. Cumberland was first with 98, and Bishop Hendricken second with 73.
Chariho will next compete in the state championships on Saturday at Conley Stadium.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.