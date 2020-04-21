WOOD RIVER JCT. — Four Chariho High athletes earned postseason honors for the indoor track team this season.
Senior Perry Sabourin was second-team in both the Southern Division and Class B in the long jump.
Seniors Dan Nimiroski (3,000) and Josh Smithey (600) earned third-team All-Southern Division recognition.
Senior Alexandra Yaccord was third-team All-Class B in the 55 dash.
Chariho placed sixth at the Southern Division meet and seventh at the Class B event.
— Keith Kimberlin
