PROVIDENCE — Chariho's 4x800 relay team finished first in the Class B boys track and field championships on Sunday at Conley Stadium.
C.J. Elwell, Joe Golas, Finn Weeden and Austin Thorpe combined for a time of 8:22.25.
Chariho was eighth in the team standings with 26 points. Portsmouth was first with 122, and Classical second with 91.
Chariho's Christian Manfred finished second in the 200 (23.10). He was 0.10 seconds out of first.
Joe Golas finished fifth in the 800 (2:04.64), as did Lucas Corah in the 100 (11.88).
Chariho's 4x100 relay of Mason Cabida, Corah, Manfred and Eli Sposato finished fourth in 46.95.
— Keith Kimberlin
