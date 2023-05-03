WESTERLY — Canyon Baker and Eli Sposato won two events each as Chariho High earned three wins in a Southern Division boys track and field meet on Monday.
Baker was first in discus (117-10) and shot put (38-3) and second in the hammer (134-9).
Sposato won the 400 (51.9) and the high jump (5-6).
Chariho (7-2) defeated Westerly, 85-44, Narragansett, 93-36, and Prout, 91-53.
P.J. Gingerella was first in the javelin (105-0) and Will Steere was third (92-11). Steere was also third in the 800 (2:12).
Lucas Corah finished second in the 100 (11.5) and 200 (23.2).
Jared Peltier placed second in the 110 hurdles (23.3) and third in the 3,000 (10:22.1).
Second-place finishers were A.J. Fitzgerald, 300 hurdles (51.2), Austin Thorp, 800 (2:05.3) and Nick Wilusz, high jump (5-4).
Third-place finishers were Collin Fitts, 100 (11.9) and Ethan McCann, 1,500 (4:38.4).
Corah, Sposato, Fitts and Ian Clark won the 4x100 (45.6).
Chariho next competes in the Southern Division championship meet on Sunday at West Warwick starting at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
