WESTERLY — Westerly High will host Chariho High in the quarterfinal round of the Division III boys tennis tournament on Monday at 3:45 p.m. at Rotary park.
Westerly is the No. 2 seed in Division III after finishing with a 7-1-1 record including wins in its last six matches.
Chariho is 3-7, 3-6 Division III. The two teams played on May 26 and Westerly prevailed, 6-1.
The winner faces Burrillville or Providence Country Day in the semifinals on Wednesday or Thursday. The finals are Saturday at Slater Park, Pawtucket.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.