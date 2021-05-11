WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High lost to Middletown, 7-0, in a nonleague boys tennis match on Tuesday.
The Islanders, a Division II team, won six of the seven matches in straight sets. It was the season opener for Middletown.
Chariho (0-2) next travels to Portsmouth for a Division III match on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
