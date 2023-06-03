PAWTUCKET — Chariho High received a key win at fourth singles and topped St. Raphael Academy, 4-2, for the Division III boys tennis championship at Slater Park in Pawtucket on Saturday.
No. 4 singles player Josh Bolek won the first set of his match 6-2 and was leading 5-1 in the second set.
But his St. Raphael opponent rallied to make it 5-4 and Bolek scramble to recover. Eventually the set was tied 6-6 before Bolek prevailed in a tiebreaker (7-5).
He went back to what was working — footwork and consistency," third-year Chariho coach Dan Hansen said. "He played smart and stayed consistent and kept his feet moving. He had stopped moving his feet as much."
The win was a crucial one.
Chariho's top doubles team of Zach Lerner and Ryan Edenbach were 6-1, 6-4 winners as was No. 2 Jack Grissom and Maddox Burdon 6-1, 6-2. Chariho's Travis Liese and Will Fritz won by default at third doubles.
But the Saints had claimed wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. The Saints had forced a third set at No. 3 singles and was leading in that set.
If Bolek's opponent had gained the momentum by forcing a third set the match would still have been very much in contention.
Chariho lost 4-2 to East Providence in the D-III finals last season. The title on Saturday was the first in boys tennis for the school.
"It was a great way to finish the season and it was exciting," Hansen said. "It's good to be on the winning side."
All three Chariho doubles teams were unbeaten at 13-0 this season and Hansen said that was an emphasis from the beginning.
"We really focused a lot on doubles strategy," Hansen said. "We focused a lot on being active at the net and cutting off balls. We want to put them all away and that translated into wins. Winning three doubles matches every time meant we only had to win one singles match."
No. 3 singles player Philip Abby and Bolek both finished 13-0. No. 2 Jack Loring finished 11-2 and No. 1 singles Christian Resinger was 9-4.
After posting a 13-0 record this season and playing in the last two D-III title matches, Hansen expects the Chargers will be playing in D-II next season.
Top-seeded Chariho finished 13-0, while No. 3 St. Ray's was 11-3 with two of the losses coming against Chariho.
"It was a great season. They are all really excited. We celebrated at Five Guys [restaurant]," Hansen said.
— Keith Kimberlin
