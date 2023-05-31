WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High advanced to the Division III boys tennis championship with a 4-1 win against the Shea-Tolman co-op on Tuesday.
No. 1 Chariho (12-0) will play No. 3 St. Raphael Academy (11-2) on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Slater Park in Pawtucket.
Chariho will be playing in the title match for the second straight season after losing to East Providence, 4-2, last spring.
Singles winners for the Chargers on Tuesday were No. 2 Jack Loring (6-2, 6-3), No. 3 Phil Abby (7-5, 6-0) and No. 4 Josh Bolek (7-5, 6-3).
Ryan Edenbach and Zach Lerner clinched the victory with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles.
No. 4 Shea-Tolman ended the season 9-4.
— Keith Kimberlin
