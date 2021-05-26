WESTERLY — Westerly High forfeited one match but won the remainder to beat Chariho High, 6-1, in a Division III boys tennis match Wednesday at Rotary Park.
Westerly's Joel Henry was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles.
"Joel's game is starting to click at the right time, considering state qualifiers is right around the corner," Bulldogs coach Terence McAndrew said in an email. "He was more consistent with his return and was able to dictate play with his forehand."
No. 2 Dominick Lombard won 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), and Cameron Kelly prevailed 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3. Hayes Goodman was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 4.
In doubles, No. 1 Devin Brough and Robbie Wade won 6-1, 6-2. No. 2 Chris Celico and Liam Collé were 6-3, 6-2 winners.
The Chargers received a forfeit at third doubles.
Chariho (2-5, 2-5 Division III) next travels to West Warwick on Thursday for a 4 p.m. match. Westerly (4-1-1, 4-1-1) next hosts Shea-Tolman on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
