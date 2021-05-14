STONINGTON — Stonington High's second doubles team prevailed in three sets and the Bears swept Waterford, 7-0, in an ECC South Division boys tennis match Friday.
Owen Grant and Chase Williams won the first set, 7-5, but lost the second, 3-6. They came back to take the third set, 10-6.
Stonington won all its other matches in straight sets.
Tucker Callahan prevailed at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-0. No. 2 Matthew Turrisi was a 7-5, 6-0 winner, and Jackson Conlon won at No. 3, 6-1, 6-1.
Waterford forfeited fourth singles.
Conrad Tobiassen and Joshua Lord combined for a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles. Peter Previty and Ben Mahoney won their match at No. 3, 6-1, 6-1.
Waterford dropped to 3-9, 3-9 ECC South. Stonington (9-2, 9-2) next travels to Montville on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
