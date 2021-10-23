WESTERLY — When Chariho High's boys soccer team distributes the ball, it can be a dangerous team.
At least that's how coach Les Ahern and center back Corey Rainey see it. The Chargers' approach was on full display in a 3-0 Division II win over Westerly High on Saturday morning at Augeri Field.
Since losing to Mt. Hope, 3-2, on Sept. 24, the Chargers have gone 5-0-2, with the ties against quality opponents in North Smithfield and Smithfield. Chariho is now 8-4-3, 7-3-3 in Division II.
"We are moving the ball a lot better instead of just playing the long ball down the field," Rainey said. "We are advancing through the midfield and then playing it back to the outside and then putting it back in the box. It's a lot harder to guard against that.
"We have worked a lot on our passing and worked a little on our formation, getting things organized, and it's made a big difference."
Ahern agreed that style of play is best for the Chargers.
"When we start out playing possession and crossing, going out, going in and picture framing the goal, when we do that, nobody can play with us," Ahern said. "We hate going home saying 'woulda, coulda, shoulda.' Today we got it done."
Chariho started quickly, controlling the first 10-12 minutes of the game by winning nearly all the 50-50 balls and keeping the ball on Westerly's end of the field.
Chariho got on the scoreboard 4:18 into the game when Rainey headed in a corner kick from Richard Lambert. He was about 8 yards from the goal when he scored.
"The ball just floated in the box," Rainey said. "They had a guy on me that shouldn't have been marking me. I ran right by him, they missed the ball and I just put it right in."
But later in the half, Westerly had long periods of possession. Westerly's best chance at a goal came on a through ball from Jovany Santos to Joe Flood that was just a bit long.
Despite the possession, Westerly could not generate serious scoring threats and had difficulty penetrating the 18-yard box.
"I think we lack a little bit in size. We are so young it's hard to take that next step. Hopefully, in the next year we can get stronger," Westerly coach Brian Williams said. "Creating opportunities is something we work on every day. It seems we lack that little extra or it breaks down and we don't react strong enough to the ball. We lose the 50-50 challenge and then it breaks down."
For the game, Westerly only had three shots, one of them on goal. Chariho finished with 23 shots, seven of them on goal.
Chariho controlled the second half, playing most of the contest on Westerly's half of the field.
The Chargers took a 2-0 lead on a goal by Canyon Krom with 18:32 left in the game. The buildup started with a good ball from Chris Niziolek out of the midfield to Krom. He carried the ball for a distance and played it to his right to Seth Dube, who was inside the 18.
Dube was challenged by a Westerly defender, but was able to get the ball back to Krom, who scored from about 8 yards out.
Less than a minute later, Allen headed in a direct kick that Rainey took from about 40 yards away.
"I looked to the back post and went, 'There is a lot of empty space there.' I just floated it and it was a fabulous goal by Nate Allen," Rainey said.
Westerly dropped to 3-10-3, 3-8-3 and was eliminated from any chance at the postseason. The Bulldogs next play at Coventry on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Teams that win 40% percent of their games qualify for the postseason. But Ahern is not ready to talk about the playoffs just yet. Chariho next hosts Mt. Pleasant on Monday at 5 p.m.
"Right now, we are just looking to the next game Monday night," he said.
Rainey, on the other hand, had some thoughts.
"Semifinals at least," Rainey said of the Chargers' playoff aspirations.
