COVENTRY — Kody Poplaski converted a penalty kick with about eight minutes remaining as Chariho High salvaged a tie with Coventry, 1-1, in a Division II boys soccer game Tuesday night.
Coventry (2-0-2, 2-0-2 Division II) had take a 1-0 lead in the first four minutes of the second half.
And the Knotty Oakers had a chance to make take a two-goal lead, but Chariho goalie Drew NeNoncour made a save on a penalty kick. DeNoncour finished with 10 saves.
Chariho (1-4-1, 1-2-1 Division II) next travels to West Warwick on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
