WOOD RIVER JCT. — Jason Nilsson scored two goals and the Chariho High boys soccer team defeated Coventry, 3-1, in the season opener for both teams.
The Division II victory was a challenging one. Chariho played down a player after receiving a red card in the first half.
"It was a good win, but it certainly did not go the way I thought it would," Chariho coach Les Ahern said. "To hold them scoreless in the second half being down a player was good. But it will definitely have you reaching for the Tums."
Coventry scored first, but Chariho tied it 12 minutes into the first half when Nilsson scored his first goal. Ethan Knowles was credited with the assist.
In the second half, Knowles scored in the first four minutes to make it 2-1, and Nilsson added his second goal a few minutes later. Both second-half goals were unassisted.
"Good passing combinations and possession really won the game," Ahern said.
Ahern said Corey Rainey, Mitch Daniell and Will Edmunds all played well in the back for the Chargers. Seth Dube played well at forward and so did Brendan Allamby, Ahern said.
Chariho goalie Dylan Blackburn made eight saves. The Chargers next travel to Cranston East on Friday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
