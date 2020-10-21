NARRAGANSETT — Jay Nilsson scored in the first minute of the second half with what proved to be the winning goal as Chariho High beat Narragansett, 2-1, in a nonleague boys soccer game Wednesday night.
Narragansett's goalie was clearing the ball when it hit off the back of a defender. Nilsson took possession and converted from about 20 yards away just 20 seconds into the second half. The goal put Chariho (1-1-1) ahead, 2-0.
Seth Dube scored Chariho's first goal with 16 minutes left in the first half, and Nilsson had the assist.
Chariho had six shots and one corner kick. Goalie Isaac Seekell made three saves. Narragansett dropped to 3-1.
Chariho next hosts Coventry on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
