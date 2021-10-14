SMITHFIELD — Chariho High scored two goals in the second half and tied Smithfield, 2-2, in a Division II boys soccer game Thursday night.
Smithfield (8-2-1, 8-2-1 Division II) was riding a seven-game winning streak coming into the match. All seven wins were shutouts by the Sentinels.
Chariho trailed 2-0 at the half before rallying.
Nate Allen's goal with about six minutes left tied the game. Jason Nilsson had an assist on the play. Corey Rainey scored Chariho's other goal with an assist from Brendan Allamby.
"In the first half, we didn't play our game. In the second half, we started running and possessing," Chariho coach Les Ahern said. "We started going to the ball better. We weren't going to the ball in the first half. I was very pleased."
Ahern said the Smithfield keeper had two "fantastic saves" from point-blank range in the first half.
Both teams finished with 12 shots. The Chargers had 10 corners kicks; the Sentinels, four. Chariho goalie Drew DeNoncour made 10 saves.
— Keith Kimberlin
