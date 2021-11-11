WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will face North Smithfield for the Division II boys soccer title on Sunday at Cranston Stadium at 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 North Smithfield topped No. 2 Mt. Hope, 2-1, in the semifinals on Wednesday. Chariho and North Smithfield tied, 2-2, during an Oct. 5 meeting at Chariho.
North Smithfield is coached by Eric Korytkowski, a Westerly High graduate. He played soccer at Westerly, and his father, Gary Korytkowski, is the school's golf coach.
This will be North Smithfield's third appearance in the Division II title game in the last four seasons.
Chariho last won a championship in 2009, defeating Bishop Hendricken in the Division I title game. The Chargers also won the Division I-B title in 1994 and the Division II crown in 1995.
— Keith Kimberlin
