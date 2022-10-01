WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chris Niziolek scored the game's only goal as Chariho High edged Cranston East, 1-0, in a Division II boys soccer game on Friday.
Niziolek's goal came at the 21:20 mark of the first half. Will Edmunds was credit with an assist on the play.
Cranston East dropped to 2-3, 2-3 Division II. Chariho (3-5-1, 3-5-1) next travels to Cranston West on Monday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.