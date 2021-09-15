WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High had its chances but wound up in a scoreless tie with Cranston West in a Division II boys soccer game Wednesday night.
Coach Les Ahern said the Chargers had "four quality opportunities that should've produced goals but didn't."
Three chances came on free kicks at the 18, including one that resulted in a Jason Nilsson shot that hit the post, Ahern said.
"We had the better of the play, especially in the second half. We dominated play," Ahern added. "We had a lot of possession, and it was physical but we kind of locked in. We just couldn't develop a cross-and-shot. It was like the Great Wall of China in there. They packed it in."
Chariho (1-2-1) finished with edges in shots, 6-5, and corner kicks, 4-3. Goalkeeper Dylan Black burn made five saves.
Chariho next plays at Hope on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
