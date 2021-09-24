BRISTOL — Brendan Allamby scored just 20 seconds after kickoff, but the Chariho High boys soccer team was unable to take advantage of its opportunities for much of the remainder of the Division II game and lost to Mt. Hope, 3-2, on Friday.
Allamby made it 1-0 on corner kick that the Huskies goalie tried to push over the crossbar but the ball ended up in the far corner of the net.
Unfortunately for the Chargers, Mt. Hope got the equalizer midway through the period and took the lead just before halftime, which "deflated us," Chariho coach Les Ahern said.
Mt. Hope (5-1-1, 5-0-1 Division II) made it 3-1 five minutes into the second half and kept Chariho (3-4-1, 2-3-1) off the board until Jay Nilsson scored late in the second half.
"We had some opportunities," Ahern said. "We just didn't finish. ... They packed it in."
Chariho outshot the Huskies, 11-8, and had a 3-2 edge in corner kicks.
Chariho next hosts Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
