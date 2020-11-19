COVENTRY — Jay Nilsson scored two goals and assisted on another as Chariho High shut out winless Coventry, 3-0, to close the boys soccer season Thursday.
Chariho (3-4-1, 2-3-1 Division II-South) led 2-0 at the half.
Ethan Knowles scored the other Chariho goal and Brendan Allamby had an assist.
Chariho goalie Dylan Blackburn made seven saves. Coventry finished the season 0-7, 0-6.
— Keith Kimberlin
