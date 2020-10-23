COVENTRY — Chariho High overtook Coventry in the first half and went on to a 3-1 Division II boys soccer victory on Friday night.
Jay Nilsson tied things at 1 for the Chargers (2-1-1, 1-1-1 Division II) with a successful penalty kick. Isaac Seekell put them up for good with a goal on an assist from Brendan Allamby with six minutes remaining in the half.
Nate Berry finished the scoring with a second-half goal on an assist from Chris Niziolek.
Chariho goalie Dylan Blackburn made three saves. Coventry dropped to 0-3, 0-3.
The Chargers, who are 2-0-1 since a season-opening loss to East Greenwich, next host South Kingstown on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
