WOOD RIVER JCT. — East Greenwich scored twice in the first half and went on to a 3-0 Division II victory over Chariho High on Saturday night in the season-opening boys soccer game for both teams.
EG outshot the Chargers 11-6. Chariho goalie Dylan Blackburn made eight saves.
The Chargers next play at Westerly on Saturday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
