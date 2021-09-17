PROVIDENCE — Chariho High snapped a three-game winless streak with a convincing 6-0 victory over Hope in a Division II boys soccer game Friday.
The Chargers scored all their goals in the first half, starting with Jason Nilsson's tally on an assist from Nate Allen just three minutes into the contest.
Nilsson would finish with two goals, and Allen would add a goal to go with his assist.
Kody Poplaski, Chris Niziolek and Canyon Krom each finished with one score for Chariho (2-2-1, 2-1-1 Division II). Nate Allamby had three assists, and Seth Dube and Ethan Knowles had one assist apiece.
"[Hope] played us hard, it wasn't as physical as the last couple games," coach Les Ahern said. "We definitely did a lot more one-touch passing and a lot more crossing, which gave us the opportunity to finish."
Chariho held advantages in shots, 19-4, and corner kicks, 5-2, over Hope (0-4, 0-4).
The Chargers next face Westerly in the Piver Cup tournament at Stonington on Saturday at 3 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
