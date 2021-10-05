WOOD RIVER JCT. — Jason Nilsson scored two goals on penalty kicks as Chariho High and North Smithfield played to a 2-2 tie in a Division II boys soccer game Tuesday night.
Nilsson's first goal game in the final minute of the first half to give the Chargers a 1-0 halftime lead.
Nilsson's second penalty kick came with 2:39 left in the game after the Northmen were called for a handball in the penalty area. That tied the game at 2.
"It was a playoff-type intensity," Chariho coach Les Ahern said.
Two North Smithfield coaches and a player received red cards and were ejected from the game.
North Smithfield fell to 6-1-1. Chariho (4-4-2, 3-3-2) next travels to Pilgrim on Friday for a 3:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
