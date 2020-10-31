EAST GREENWICH — East Greenwich scored a goal in the first few minutes and topped Chariho High, 3-1, in a Division II-South boys soccer game Saturday night.
The Avengers scored 2:05 into the game and in the final two minutes of the first half to lead 2-0 at halftime.
East Greenwich (7-0, 4-0 Division II-South) also scored in the first five minutes of the second half.
Corey Rainey scored Chariho's goal with six minutes left in the game. Seth Dube had the assist.
Chariho (2-3-1, 1-2-1) is scheduled to host Westerly on Friday at 6 p.m., but coach Les Ahern said the game may be moved to Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
