WOOD RIVER JCT. — South Kingstown scored two second-half goals and defeated Chariho High, 3-1, in a nonleague boys soccer game Tuesday night.
Corey Rainey scored Chariho's goal in the first half, converting a header on an assist from Nate Barry that tied the game at 1.
Division I South Kingstown (2-1-1) outshot Chariho, 9-6. Both teams had four corner kicks. Chargers goalie Dylan Blackburn made six saves.
"It was a good opportunity," Chariho coach Les Ahern said. "The kids are playing well, and it was a good physical challenge to tune up for the rest of the season."
Chariho (2-2-1) next plays at East Greenwich on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
