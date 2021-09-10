CRANSTON — Chariho High controlled the play, according to coach Les Ahern, but lost to Cranston East, 2-0, in a Division II boys soccer game Friday at Cranston Stadium.
After a scoreless first half, Carlos Andrade scored two goals — both developing off free kicks — to key the Thunderbolt (2-0, 2-0 Division II).
Both teams finished with eight shots. Cranston East had the edge in corner kicks, 4-2.
"We had opportunities and it just didn't happen for us," Ahern said. "It was the first time we stepped on turf and it's a short field. It was fast for us and took us a little bit out of our game. [But] we outplayed them and out-possessed them. We just lost."
The Chargers (1-1, 1-1) next face host Stonington in a Piver Cup tournament game Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
