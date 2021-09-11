STONINGTON — Fitch scored the winning goal in the final three minutes of the second overtime to beat Chariho High, 2-1, in the opening round of the Josh Piver Cup soccer tournament Saturday.
Both teams scored a goal in the first half and played a 10-minute overtime period before the Falcons broke through in the second overtime.
Freshman Kody Poplaski scored Chariho's goal with 1:46 left in the first half to tie the game.
"It was a pretty physical game," Chariho coach Les Ahern said. "And we were already banged up from Friday."
Chariho lost to Cranston East, 2-0, on Friday.
Dylan Blackburn had seven saves in the first half, and Drew Denecour had six in the second half for the Chargers.
Fitch (2-0) moves to the finals where it will face Stonington next Saturday at 8 p.m. Chariho will play Westerly in the consolation game at Stonington at 3 p.m.
Chariho next hosts Cranston West on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
