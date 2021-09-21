WOOD RIVER JCT. — Unbeaten Lincoln scored the first two goals of the game and held off Chariho High, 2-1, in a Division II boys soccer game Tuesday.
Lincoln (5-0, 5-0 Division II) scored in the final two minutes of the first half and 16 minutes into the second half to take a 2-0 lead.
Chariho's Jason Nilsson scored on a penalty kick with 11:09 left, but the Chargers could get no closer.
Chariho goalie Drew Denecour had seven saves.
Chariho (3-3-1, 2-2-1) next travels to Mt. Hope on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
