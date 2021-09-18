STONINGTON — Chris Niziolek scored a goal and assisted on another as the Chariho High boys soccer team topped Westerly, 3-2, to win the consolation game in the Piver Cup soccer tournament Saturday.
Jacob Bennett and Logan DeGiacomo also scored for the Chargers. Dylan Blackburn had an assist.
Chariho (3-2-1) led 2-0 at the half.
Max Celico and Alex Luzzi scored goals for Westerly (1-5). The Bulldogs next travel to Mt. Hope on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
Chariho next hosts Lincoln on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
