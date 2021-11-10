LINCOLN — Chariho High has only played on an artificial surface twice this boys soccer season.
Therefore, it would seem the Chargers would be at a big disadvantage when they traveled to top-seeded Lincoln for the semifinals of the Division II tournament Tuesday night.
Hardly. The Chargers scored three goals in the first 17 minutes and cruised past the Lions, 4-0, to reach the Division II title game.
Chariho will play North Smithfield or Mt. Hope on Sunday at Cranston Stadium at 2:30 p.m. for the championship.
"We've been playing a lot of one-touch, and if you can do it on bumpy ground, it's a lot easier to do it on turf," Chariho coach Les Ahern said. "We let the ball do all the work. We moved it well tonight. We had nice patterns and good combinations. It was a good night for the Chargers."
Chariho got on the scoreboard early when Nate Allen headed in a corner kick off the foot of Alex Lambert just 2:50 into the game.
About eight minutes later, Jason Nilsson scored on a 1 vs. 1 with the Lincoln goalie. Nilsson made it 3-0 about six minutes later with an assist from Brendan Allamby. It was Nilsson's 18th goal of the season.
Allamby scored a goal about 10 minutes into the second half off an assist by Chris Niziolek to put the Chargers up 4-0.
Chariho also did a good job of defending Lincoln's Thomas Corcoran, one of the top goal scorers in the state. Ian Clark marked him throughout the game.
"He did an outstanding job. He stayed on the defensive side and always tried to have pressure," Ahern said.
Lincoln ended its season with a 14-4-1 record. Chariho improved to 12-4-3 and has won nine straight since a 2-2 tie with North Smithfield on Oct. 5.
— Keith Kimberlin
