WESTERLY — Soccer, perhaps more than many other sport, can be so cruel at times.
Teams can control possession, get off more shots and still lose. Balls hit the crossbar and the post instead of the back of net, and the ball can seem to take a bad bounce at the most inopportune times.
But that wasn't the case Saturday when Westerly High hosted Division II rival Chariho High in a boys soccer game. Both teams had their chances and both teams would have preferred to perform better at stages.
The result was a 1-1 tie at Augeri Field.
"There were some opportunities on both sides. Sometimes the scoreboard isn't representative, but today it is. Today, the scoreboard represented a pretty even game," Chariho coach Les Ahern said.
Indeed, it did.
After playing a scoreless first half, Westerly broke through in the first four minutes of the second half.
Max Bertsch carried the ball down the right side and crossed it to Luke Gencarella, who was near the top of the 18-yard box in the middle of the field. Gencarella scored on the ground after receiving the ball from Bertsch.
"I called for it at the top of the box, and we were able to slide it through," Gencarella said of his fourth goal of the season. "It was a hard-fought game. Today, we did well with intensity through the game. We need to keep our formation and composure better."
Westerly (1-1-1, 1-0-1 Division II) had another chance to build on its lead about seven minutes later, when Sam Elliott delivered a direct kick from midfield to Adam Gilman on the right side of the 18-yard box. Gilman headed it to Gui Ramos, and his header went just over the top of the goal from about 12 yards away.
Chariho (0-1-1, 0-1-1) tied the game with 16:30 remaining. The Chargers' rugged junior forward, Jay Nilsson, crossed a ball from the left side of the field outside the 18-yard box to Nate Allen, and he did the rest.
"It was a good ball by Jay. I was at the top of the box and I just headed it in the right place — opposite corner — and it went in the back of the net," Allen, a junior, said of his first varsity goal. "I thought we won the 50-50 balls in the air pretty well. We played the outside well, got some crosses and it just didn't go our way. It was a good tie though."
For the second straight game, the Bulldogs let a second-half lead get away. On Thursday, Narragansett scored two goals in the finals 12 minutes to beat the Bulldogs, 4-3.
"Momentum is a huge thing and we are still trying to channel it when we get it," Gencarella said. "When the other team gets momentum, we needed to do a better job with our composure."
Westerly coach Brian Williams agreed.
"When we are not calm on the ball, mistakes start to happen," William said. "That's the difference maker for us. When we play calm, you can see the difference."
Chariho finished with 11 shots and four corner kicks. The Bulldogs had six shots and seven corner kicks. Westerly's JP Gencarella had a shot hit off the right post with 17 minutes left in the first half. Chariho goalie Dylan Blackburn just beat Gencarella to a through ball in the first 10 minutes of the game.
Westerly goalie Jack Healy also snared a volley off the foot of Chariho's Ethan Knowles with eight minutes to go in the first half. It was Chariho's best opportunity in the first 40 minutes.
Westerly next hosts Exeter-West Greenwich on Monday at 7 p.m. Chariho travels to Narragansett on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.