WOOD RIVER JCT. — Luke Gencarella scored a pair of goals and Westerly High defeated Chariho High, 4-1, Friday night to earn a spot in the Division II boys soccer tournament.
Westerly scored all its goals in the first half.
"This first 30 minutes was the best we've played in five years," Westerly coach Brian Williams said. "We were communicating, passing and winning the 50-50 balls. The intensity was at its peak. It was excellent to watch. I think we might have caught Chariho a little by surprise."
The two teams had played to a 1-1 tie on Oct. 17 in an evenly matched game.
Westerly took a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes when Cam Jakob converted a penalty kick that was awarded when Gencarella was taken down in the box.
Westerly's first goal was an own goal when a shot by Sam Elliott deflected off a Chariho defender. Gencarella scored the second goal with an assist from Max Bertsch. The goals were three minutes apart.
Westerly plays in the same group — there are four groups in Division II — as Chariho, Coventry and East Greenwich. Two teams from each group qualify for the postseason. East Greenwich is unbeaten in the league at 5-0 and has also qualified for the postseason.
Seth Dube and Nate Allen scored for the Chargers. Corey Rainey and Chris Niziolek had assists.
Chariho dropped to 2-4-1, 1-3-1 Division II. The Chargers next host Narragansett on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Westerly (5-3-1, 3-1-1) travels to East Greenwich on Nov. 14 for a 1 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
