WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High goalie Logan Worsham made 11 saves and the Chargers limited Prout to one goal in the second half in a 7-4 Division II boys lacrosse win on Monday.
The match was tied 3-3 at the half and Chariho led 4-3 after the third quarter. The Chargers outscored the Crusaders 3-1 in the final quarter for the win.
Nate Ballard finished with four goals for Chariho. Hudson McKay had a goal and two assists. Max Marshall and Jackson Hernandez each scored once and Hudson Juenger contributed an assist.
Prout is 4-2, 4-2 Division II. Chariho (4-5, 4-5) next travels to Cumberland on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
